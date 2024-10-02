Beach Walk Grand by Imtiaz

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubai Islands. Experience the harmony of nature and luxury in every detail of the Beach Walk Grand clubhouse. Elegant interiors, soft lighting and soothing colours create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are finished in light colours with dark blue accents, built-in appliances from German brands and Smart Home system. - Additional parking spaces are provided for the guests of the complex. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, lounge zone, games room, barbecue terrace, infinity pool, zen garden. Location advantages The project has an exit to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland of Dubai. Al Mamzar Beach is 8 minutes away, La Mer Beach is 15 minutes away and Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away.