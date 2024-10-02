Catalog
Beach Walk Grand by Imtiaz

123, Nakhlat Deira Street, Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 78 m² to 137 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 2 142 966 AEDfrom 24 896 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 89
2 142 966 – 2 280 506
25 421 – 27 140
2 bedrooms
137
3 412 743
24 896
Project brochure

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubai Islands. Experience the harmony of nature and luxury in every detail of the Beach Walk Grand clubhouse. Elegant interiors, soft lighting and soothing colours create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are finished in light colours with dark blue accents, built-in appliances from German brands and Smart Home system. - Additional parking spaces are provided for the guests of the complex. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, lounge zone, games room, barbecue terrace, infinity pool, zen garden. Location advantages The project has an exit to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland of Dubai. Al Mamzar Beach is 8 minutes away, La Mer Beach is 15 minutes away and Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away.

Location

On map
District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport10 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Waterside

