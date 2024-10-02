Description

Low-rise residential complex in Jebel Ali. The Azizi Wares residential complex combines modern architectural style, exquisite interiors and first-class infrastructure. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing in light colors, panoramic windows, balconies. - The complex has a separate gym, a children's playground, swimming pools for adults and children, a lounge area, etc. - Residents have ample parking at their disposal. Location advantages The location near the Sheikh Zayed Road provides excellent transport accessibility to the main locations of the city. The Life Pharmacy Metro Metro Station is 8 minutes away. The Expo City Exhibition Complex and the Dubai Parks & Resorts Theme Park can also be reached in 8 minutes. It will take 13 minutes to get to Ibn Battuta Mall, 18 minutes to JLT, Dubai Marina and JBR districts, and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa. Al Maktoum International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.