Azizi Wares

4, S218 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 30 m² to 94 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 151 123 $from 4 245 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30
151 123
4 974
1 bedroom
49
212 934
4 341
2 bedrooms
94
400 272
4 245
Description

Low-rise residential complex in Jebel Ali. The Azizi Wares residential complex combines modern architectural style, exquisite interiors and first-class infrastructure. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing in light colors, panoramic windows, balconies. - The complex has a separate gym, a children's playground, swimming pools for adults and children, a lounge area, etc. - Residents have ample parking at their disposal. Location advantages The location near the Sheikh Zayed Road provides excellent transport accessibility to the main locations of the city. The Life Pharmacy Metro Metro Station is 8 minutes away. The Expo City Exhibition Complex and the Dubai Parks & Resorts Theme Park can also be reached in 8 minutes. It will take 13 minutes to get to Ibn Battuta Mall, 18 minutes to JLT, Dubai Marina and JBR districts, and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa. Al Maktoum International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.

Location

On map
4, S218 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Airport20 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
News about project

