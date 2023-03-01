UAE
Azizi Pearl

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Al Furjan Villas, 1 Street, 1222
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 98 m² to 159 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price1 359 750 AED
from 1 359 750 AED
from 9 303 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%135 975 AED
Registration of the contract
4%54390 AED
Before the completion date
20%271 950 AED
Handover
70%951 825 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2023
Sales launchQ2 2017
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 359 750 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school1 km
Shop3 km
Medical center2 km
Sea9 km

About project

The unique project for connoisseurs of modern luxury and comfort in the new residential area of Al Furjan. Discover a resort-style lifestyle in Dubai and enjoy world-class service. The residential complex consists of 260 studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All units feature ergonomic spaces and floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. European materials and accessories are used in the finishing, and kitchens and bathrooms are equipped.

For the convenience of residents and their guests, the area features a landscaped garden, pools for children and adults, relaxation areas, a gym, a children's playground, a barbecue area, and parking. The Arbor School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, Benefit Cosmetic BrowBar Lounge, Al Adil Supermarket, Carrefour Market, NMC Royal Hospital, and Battuta Mall are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Transport accessibility The strategic location of the complex near the intersection of Yalayis Street/Jebel Ali - Al Hibab Rd and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd allows for quick access to any part of the city. The Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes. Surrounded by nature The Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, and Community Park - Jumeirah Park are located 10 minutes from the complex. A little further away is the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden with 70 species of plants. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
158 - 159
1 477 500 - 1 479 750
9 303 - 9 325
3 bedrooms
98 - 98
1 359 750 - 1 364 250
13 767 - 13 827

Infrastructure

