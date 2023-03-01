Azizi Pearl

For the convenience of residents and their guests, the area features a landscaped garden, pools for children and adults, relaxation areas, a gym, a children's playground, a barbecue area, and parking. The Arbor School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, Benefit Cosmetic BrowBar Lounge, Al Adil Supermarket, Carrefour Market, NMC Royal Hospital, and Battuta Mall are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Transport accessibility The strategic location of the complex near the intersection of Yalayis Street/Jebel Ali - Al Hibab Rd and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd allows for quick access to any part of the city. The Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes. Surrounded by nature The Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, and Community Park - Jumeirah Park are located 10 minutes from the complex. A little further away is the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden with 70 species of plants. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

