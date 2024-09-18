Catalog
Augusta by Nshama

Jenna 1, Town Square, Town Square, Dubai Land, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 52 m² to 125 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 980 888 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

1 bedroom
52 – 78
980 888 – 1 110 888
14 152 – 18 813
2 bedrooms
80 – 117
1 380 888 – 1 644 888
14 042 – 17 128
3 bedrooms
125
2 031 888 – 2 100 888
16 242 – 16 794
Description

A shining star of the urban skyline. Augusta is a residential complex with refined design, located along the iconic central boulevard of Town Square. The project is an ideal choice for families and young professionals who appreciate a harmonious blend of metropolitan comfort and proximity to green parks and gardens. Key Features — Bright and spacious apartments are available in various layouts: from cozy one-bedroom units to expansive three-bedroom residences and duplexes with panoramic windows and stunning views of the boulevard. Interiors are designed in elegant light tones, with a predominance of creamy and snow-white shades complemented by natural wood accents. — Thoughtfully designed layouts include living rooms, bedrooms with exquisite porcelain flooring and built-in wardrobes, as well as fully equipped kitchens with German appliances and functional storage systems. — Premium recreational and entertainment amenities: swimming pool, modern gym, children's play areas, barbecue zone, and grooming station for pets. Location Advantages The project is located in the rapidly developing area of Town Square. The community features kilometers of green landscaping with jogging and cycling tracks, a central square, diverse sports facilities including tennis courts and a football field, as well as numerous restaurants and shops. Dubai Hills Mall is a 20-minute drive, Dubai Mall — 29 minutes, and Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes. The drive to Palm Jumeirah takes about 30 minutes, and Dubai Marina — 35 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 32 minutes away.

Location

District Town Square

Dubai
Town Square is a quiet neighborhood of Dubai, located away from the noise of the metropolis. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

Shop300 m
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area

Developer

Nshama

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
More

