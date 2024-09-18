Augusta by Nshama

Description

A shining star of the urban skyline. Augusta is a residential complex with refined design, located along the iconic central boulevard of Town Square. The project is an ideal choice for families and young professionals who appreciate a harmonious blend of metropolitan comfort and proximity to green parks and gardens. Key Features — Bright and spacious apartments are available in various layouts: from cozy one-bedroom units to expansive three-bedroom residences and duplexes with panoramic windows and stunning views of the boulevard. Interiors are designed in elegant light tones, with a predominance of creamy and snow-white shades complemented by natural wood accents. — Thoughtfully designed layouts include living rooms, bedrooms with exquisite porcelain flooring and built-in wardrobes, as well as fully equipped kitchens with German appliances and functional storage systems. — Premium recreational and entertainment amenities: swimming pool, modern gym, children's play areas, barbecue zone, and grooming station for pets. Location Advantages The project is located in the rapidly developing area of Town Square. The community features kilometers of green landscaping with jogging and cycling tracks, a central square, diverse sports facilities including tennis courts and a football field, as well as numerous restaurants and shops. Dubai Hills Mall is a 20-minute drive, Dubai Mall — 29 minutes, and Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes. The drive to Palm Jumeirah takes about 30 minutes, and Dubai Marina — 35 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 32 minutes away.