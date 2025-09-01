Apex by Binghatti

Description

Oasis of understated luxury in Jumeirah Village Circle. The community blends nature, spacious parks and cosy homes to create the perfect setting for a happy and serene family life. The exclusive Apex residential complex is the perfect place for those who appreciate cosiness and sophistication. Key features - All apartments are presented with spacious balconies and designer finishing with high quality materials. - Residents will have access to a fitness centre, tennis court, meditation and yoga space, children's playground, swimming pools for children and adults, and community space for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a dynamic neighbourhood of Dubai. The development of this part of the city is designed in a circle, which creates the atmosphere of a quiet gated community. The community is fully equipped for comfortable living. There are well-groomed green areas, picturesque walkways, developed infrastructure, and a high level of security. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are children's educational centres JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages The project is located close to Dubai Alkhail Road, which provides access to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 20 minutes and Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure in 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.