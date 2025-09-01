Catalog
Apex by Binghatti

Ajyad, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 37 m² to 40 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 696 999 AEDfrom 18 170 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors44
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 40
696 999 – 730 999
18 170 – 18 711

Description

Oasis of understated luxury in Jumeirah Village Circle. The community blends nature, spacious parks and cosy homes to create the perfect setting for a happy and serene family life. The exclusive Apex residential complex is the perfect place for those who appreciate cosiness and sophistication. Key features - All apartments are presented with spacious balconies and designer finishing with high quality materials. - Residents will have access to a fitness centre, tennis court, meditation and yoga space, children's playground, swimming pools for children and adults, and community space for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a dynamic neighbourhood of Dubai. The development of this part of the city is designed in a circle, which creates the atmosphere of a quiet gated community. The community is fully equipped for comfortable living. There are well-groomed green areas, picturesque walkways, developed infrastructure, and a high level of security. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are children's educational centres JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages The project is located close to Dubai Alkhail Road, which provides access to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 20 minutes and Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure in 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center850 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
