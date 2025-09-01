UAE
1Wood Residences by Object1

3/1, 12nd Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 12
Project Render
DeveloperObject1
Total areafrom 40 m² to 216 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price656 915 AED
from 656 915 AED
from 9 688 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%65 691 AED
Registration of the contract
4%26277 AED
Before the completion date
60%394 149 AED
Handover
30%197 074 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 656 915 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Parking
  • Parking elevator
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Airport33 km

The name of the Wood Residences speaks for itself: the project's concept revolves around allowing residents to be closer to nature. The tranquil and quiet neighborhood with low to mid-rise buildings, abundant greenery, and a design featuring elements of natural wood in both the interior and exterior of the building help find a balance between city living and the tranquility of countryside retreat. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with a minimalist design and the use of natural materials and wood elements in the finishing. - A smart home system that adds comfort to daily life and saves resources. - On-site amenities include a co-working space, gym, outdoor pool with loungers and gazebos, children's playroom, greenery-surrounded lounge area, 24/7 concierge service, and a 4-level parking facility. - Fingerprint access control, both in apartments and common areas, ensures a high level of security within the premises. - Option to hand over the property management to Smart Holiday Homes. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is known for its low to mid-rise buildings and well-developed infrastructure. The area boasts many parks, including Halfa Park and Khansoor Park. Nearby is the multi-specialty clinic Right Health Karama Medical Center and several nurseries and schools – JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play Area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. The large Circle Mall JVC is available for shopping. Numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants are within walking distance. Location advantages The complex enjoys good connectivity to all parts of the city through connections to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes. Within 15-20 minutes, you can reach Dubai Marina waterfront or Dubai Miracle Garden entertainment park. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just 25 minutes away from the complex.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
40 - 44
656 915 - 701 264
15 801 - 16 232
1 bedroom
64 - 74
962 300 - 1 032 036
13 864 - 14 940
2 bedrooms
118 - 216
1 373 824 - 2 100 645
9 688 - 11 553

Infrastructure

3/1, 12nd Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

