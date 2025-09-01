1Wood Residences by Object1

About project

The name of the Wood Residences speaks for itself: the project's concept revolves around allowing residents to be closer to nature. The tranquil and quiet neighborhood with low to mid-rise buildings, abundant greenery, and a design featuring elements of natural wood in both the interior and exterior of the building help find a balance between city living and the tranquility of countryside retreat. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with a minimalist design and the use of natural materials and wood elements in the finishing. - A smart home system that adds comfort to daily life and saves resources. - On-site amenities include a co-working space, gym, outdoor pool with loungers and gazebos, children's playroom, greenery-surrounded lounge area, 24/7 concierge service, and a 4-level parking facility. - Fingerprint access control, both in apartments and common areas, ensures a high level of security within the premises. - Option to hand over the property management to Smart Holiday Homes. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is known for its low to mid-rise buildings and well-developed infrastructure. The area boasts many parks, including Halfa Park and Khansoor Park. Nearby is the multi-specialty clinic Right Health Karama Medical Center and several nurseries and schools – JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play Area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. The large Circle Mall JVC is available for shopping. Numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants are within walking distance. Location advantages The complex enjoys good connectivity to all parts of the city through connections to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes. Within 15-20 minutes, you can reach Dubai Marina waterfront or Dubai Miracle Garden entertainment park. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just 25 minutes away from the complex.