Wasel Retail by Azizi

Description

Prestigious office spaces on Dubai Islands. Wasel Retail's modern infrastructure and functional layouts create a comfortable and productive environment, producing optimal conditions for companies of any scale. Here, every detail works for your business, turning opportunities into real achievements. Location advantages The building is located just 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands with the Dubai mainland. The Waterfront Market can be reached in 5 minutes, the Port Rashid Port in 10 minutes, and the iconic Dubai Frame landmark in 15 minutes. It will also take only about 15 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.