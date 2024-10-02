Wasel by Azizi

Description

Oasis of serene living on the picturesque shores of the Dubai Islands. The unique Wasel residential complex emphasises functional layouts and aesthetic design, offering stylish and comfortable life. It strikes the perfect balance between the energy of the big city and the tranquillity of nature. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colours. Panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape and fill the house with natural light. - For the convenience of residents there are spacious parking spaces and a 24-hour security post. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, spa centre, sauna, lounge area, guest lobby, cinema, multifunctional room for work and leisure, shops, cafes, etc. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland of Dubai. The Waterfront Market is 5 minutes away, Port Rashid harbour is 10 minutes away and the popular attraction Dubai Frame is 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.