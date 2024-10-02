Catalog
Wasel by Azizi

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 57 m² to 543 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 459 632 $from 6 784 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.4 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
57 – 83
459 632 – 700 340
7 977 – 8 377
2 bedrooms
87 – 106
751 804 – 967 733
8 630 – 9 094
3 bedrooms
119 – 130
1 025 731 – 1 330 156
8 615 – 10 160

Description

Oasis of serene living on the picturesque shores of the Dubai Islands. The unique Wasel residential complex emphasises functional layouts and aesthetic design, offering stylish and comfortable life. It strikes the perfect balance between the energy of the big city and the tranquillity of nature. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colours. Panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape and fill the house with natural light. - For the convenience of residents there are spacious parking spaces and a 24-hour security post. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, spa centre, sauna, lounge area, guest lobby, cinema, multifunctional room for work and leisure, shops, cafes, etc. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland of Dubai. The Waterfront Market is 5 minutes away, Port Rashid harbour is 10 minutes away and the popular attraction Dubai Frame is 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport8 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

News

  1. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
