Vela Viento

35/2E, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Omniyat Properties
Total area
from 322 m² to 1481 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 5 952 027 $from 16 589 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
20%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
FacadeCurtain Wall
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Building height180 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
358 – 470
5 952 027 – 9 788 280
16 589 – 20 785
3 bedrooms
322 – 505
7 115 587 – 11 754 209
22 041 – 23 252
4 bedrooms
565 – 1481
13 771 170 – 38 811 394
24 340 – 26 189

Description

A prestigious residential complex of two sky-high white towers on the shores of Marasi Bay in the heart of Business Bay will take you to new heights of comfort, luxury and well-being. Enjoy the unique combination of the comfort and freedom of your own apartment with the unrivaled amenities of first-class hotel service. The project consists of 92 exclusive furnished residences. The residential complex features 2,3,4 bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom duplexes and two luxurious 4-bedroom penthouses with private pool and private elevator. The interior is designed by leading Parisian designer Gilles & Boissier and is a combination of modern comfort and refined elegant classics. The panoramic windows offer stunning views of the bay and Dubai's main landmark, the Burj Khalifa. This project is ideal for connoisseurs of comfortable life. The territory for future residents includes green areas for promenade, swimming pools for children and adults, lounge areas with lounge chairs, a two-level gym, a yoga studio, a conference hall. Doorman, concierge and maid porter services are available around the clock. Apartment owners have a unique opportunity to enjoy all the amenities of Omnyat Hotels. Residents have access to a spa, private beach, direct access to the waterfront, and a private dock with flying yacht service. Golf carts are available for those wishing to get around the waterfront for convenience. The Business Bay neighborhood, where the residential complex is located, is famous for its excellent infrastructure. There is a wide range of stores, restaurants, cafes, schools, kindergartens and medical facilities. It will take only 5-10 minutes to get to Blossom Downtown Nursery and Dubai International School. Emirates Hospital Clinics and Mediclinic Dubai Mall are a ten-minute drive from the complex. Transport accessibility Good transport links to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail road make it easy to reach key attractions and any area of Dubai. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just a 10-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. Reliable developer Omniyat Group is a major private developer operating in the Dubai real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of residential, hotel and commercial projects. It cooperates with the world's leading architects and interior designers.

Location

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport58 m
School5 km
Shop2 km
Medical center6 km
Metro station3 km

Amenities

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Omniyat Properties

Omniyat Properties

Elite developer has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of premium residential, hotel and commercial facilities with unique design and architecture.
More details

Videos

News

  1. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
