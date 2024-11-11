Catalog
VELA Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 120
Developer
Omniyat Properties
Total area
from 590 m² to 590 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 11 790 330 $from 19 984 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
20%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors31
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Building height150 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
590
11 790 330
19 984

Description

The prestigious residential complex with stunning views of Marasi Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai, has an impressive location in the heart of the Burj Khalifa District. VELA Residences will be one of the iconic projects transforming Marasi Bay into an ultra-luxurious waterfront district of Dubai. The complex features a 30-story building housing 38 residences with 3-4 bedrooms, including penthouses and 3-story Sky Palaces. Each layout includes a maid's room and a spacious terrace to provide residents with additional comfort. All apartments have ceiling heights ranging from 3 to 6 meters and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the interior space with natural light. The units are furnished and equipped with a smart home system. An exclusive offering includes apartments with private pools along the terrace perimeter, which are unique in Dubai. Within the complex, there are an infinity pool, a spa salon, a 3-level fitness center, a cinema, a children's playground, conference rooms, and guest lobbies. The project's uniqueness lies in its 5-star hotel-level service, including 24-hour security, concierge, valet, and porter services. À la carte service is also available. Residents of the complex will have access to the facilities of the Lana hotel and the beach club at Palm Jumeirah. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located in Business Bay, providing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are within a 5-10 minute drive. Key attractions such as Dubai Opera, Zabeel Park, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are located within 15 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The complex stands out with elegant lines and exclusive design. The project was created by the award-winning Foster & Partners studio. The interior was designed by the Parisian design duo Gilles & Boissier. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 120

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
School5 km
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center

Developer

Omniyat Properties

Omniyat Properties

Elite developer has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of premium residential, hotel and commercial facilities with unique design and architecture.
More details

News

Catalog