The prestigious residential complex with stunning views of Marasi Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai, has an impressive location in the heart of the Burj Khalifa District. VELA Residences will be one of the iconic projects transforming Marasi Bay into an ultra-luxurious waterfront district of Dubai. The complex features a 30-story building housing 38 residences with 3-4 bedrooms, including penthouses and 3-story Sky Palaces. Each layout includes a maid's room and a spacious terrace to provide residents with additional comfort. All apartments have ceiling heights ranging from 3 to 6 meters and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the interior space with natural light. The units are furnished and equipped with a smart home system. An exclusive offering includes apartments with private pools along the terrace perimeter, which are unique in Dubai. Within the complex, there are an infinity pool, a spa salon, a 3-level fitness center, a cinema, a children's playground, conference rooms, and guest lobbies. The project's uniqueness lies in its 5-star hotel-level service, including 24-hour security, concierge, valet, and porter services. À la carte service is also available. Residents of the complex will have access to the facilities of the Lana hotel and the beach club at Palm Jumeirah. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located in Business Bay, providing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are within a 5-10 minute drive. Key attractions such as Dubai Opera, Zabeel Park, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are located within 15 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The complex stands out with elegant lines and exclusive design. The project was created by the award-winning Foster & Partners studio. The interior was designed by the Parisian design duo Gilles & Boissier. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.