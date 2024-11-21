The Edit at d3 by Meraas

Description

New heights of urban design in a prestigious district of Dubai.The Edit at d3 is three residential towers rising along the shore of the Dubai Canal. Sculptural architecture of the complex reflects rhythm, balance and connection with nature, creating a unique environment for modern living. Key Features — Thoughtful interiors with open layouts and panoramic windows. Private terraces with views of azure waters and the city skyline. Marble, natural wood, glass and metal are used in the finishes. — Premium infrastructure includes a guest lobby, banquet hall, lounges, coworking, cinema hall, fitness center, yoga studio, pools, padel court, barbecue areas, kids club, library, promenades and a game room. — Sky gardens on different levels appear as green oases with luxurious landscapes and spaces for informal meetings, relaxation and events. Location Advantages The project is located in Dubai Design District — a creative community that combines art, fashion and innovation. The road to Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, City Walk, Business Bay, Dubai International Financial Centre and Marhaba Mall takes 15 minutes. You can reach Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Global Village in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.