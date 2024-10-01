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HomeReal Estate CatalogThe Archive by Imtiaz

The Archive by Imtiaz

Kappa Acca 2, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 33 m² to 122 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 181 348 $from 4 238 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
33
181 348
5 423
1 bedroom
55
266 576
4 782
2 bedrooms
96
422 056
4 390
3 bedrooms
122
517 359
4 238
Brochure

Description

A premium residential complex in DLRC. The unique residential building, The Archive, is inspired by the timeless aesthetics of libraries, reimagined through contemporary architecture. The thoughtfully designed residences combine comfort, functionality, and elegant design, while the landscaped outdoor spaces harmoniously blend nature with the vibrancy of the urban environment. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes in light tones. Thanks to high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies, the building will always be filled with natural light. - The building’s lobby features a two-story library with a spiral staircase and a collection of over 10,000 books. - Residents have access to: a gym, mini-golf, a playground, separate pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a reading area, a library, an open-air movie theater, floating gazebos, and more. Location advantages The project is located near the Al Ain Dubai Highway. Dubai Academic City, the Dubai Outlet Mall, and the Dubai Silicon Mall are just a 5-minute drive away, while IMG World, the Global Village, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library are 10-15 minutes away. It takes 20 minutes to reach popular destinations such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is also a 20-minute drive away.

Location

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Kappa Acca 2, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
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Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
School2 km
Shop300 m
Medical center450 m
Airport22 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

Construction company that has been implementing functional residential projects since 2014 and aims to build environmentally friendly buildings and innovate in architecture and design.
More details

News

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    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
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    Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors02.10.2024
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