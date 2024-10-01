The Archive by Imtiaz

Description

A premium residential complex in DLRC. The unique residential building, The Archive, is inspired by the timeless aesthetics of libraries, reimagined through contemporary architecture. The thoughtfully designed residences combine comfort, functionality, and elegant design, while the landscaped outdoor spaces harmoniously blend nature with the vibrancy of the urban environment. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes in light tones. Thanks to high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies, the building will always be filled with natural light. - The building’s lobby features a two-story library with a spiral staircase and a collection of over 10,000 books. - Residents have access to: a gym, mini-golf, a playground, separate pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a reading area, a library, an open-air movie theater, floating gazebos, and more. Location advantages The project is located near the Al Ain Dubai Highway. Dubai Academic City, the Dubai Outlet Mall, and the Dubai Silicon Mall are just a 5-minute drive away, while IMG World, the Global Village, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library are 10-15 minutes away. It takes 20 minutes to reach popular destinations such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is also a 20-minute drive away.