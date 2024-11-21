Solis by Sobha

Description

Four exquisite residential towers in the vibrant Dubai Motor City neighbourhood. Functionality and aesthetics are the main priorities of the Solis residential complex, where every element has been thoughtfully designed. Modern amenities and stylish design make this project an ideal choice for those who appreciate comfort and a sophisticated lifestyle. Key features - All apartments are finished in pastel colours and quality materials. Panoramic windows and balconies fill the living spaces with natural light. - Residents can use the services of Stay by Latinem, which provides comprehensive property management solutions. - The complex includes a gym equipped in cooperation with Arsenal Football Club, a jogging track, a yoga space, a playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a co-working space, a library, a lounge area, a barbecue terrace, a café, shops, a dog park, and more. Location advantages The close proximity of the buildings of the complex to one of the main highways of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road allows easy access to any point of the city. The Dubai Autodrome is a 5-minute drive away, the Dubai Miracle Garden is 13 minutes away and the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club is 16 minutes away. Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 10 minutes away and Circle Mall is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.