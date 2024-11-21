Catalog
Solis by Sobha

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 95 m² to 176 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 544 848 $from 5 715 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings4
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
95
544 848
5 715
2 bedrooms
104 – 152
597 828 – 872 448
5 715 – 5 723
3 bedrooms
176
1 075 968 – 1 099 190
6 111 – 6 243
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Four exquisite residential towers in the vibrant Dubai Motor City neighbourhood. Functionality and aesthetics are the main priorities of the Solis residential complex, where every element has been thoughtfully designed. Modern amenities and stylish design make this project an ideal choice for those who appreciate comfort and a sophisticated lifestyle. Key features - All apartments are finished in pastel colours and quality materials. Panoramic windows and balconies fill the living spaces with natural light. - Residents can use the services of Stay by Latinem, which provides comprehensive property management solutions. - The complex includes a gym equipped in cooperation with Arsenal Football Club, a jogging track, a yoga space, a playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a co-working space, a library, a lounge area, a barbecue terrace, a café, shops, a dog park, and more. Location advantages The close proximity of the buildings of the complex to one of the main highways of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road allows easy access to any point of the city. The Dubai Autodrome is a 5-minute drive away, the Dubai Miracle Garden is 13 minutes away and the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club is 16 minutes away. Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 10 minutes away and Circle Mall is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
School3 km
Shop3 km
Medical center3 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

