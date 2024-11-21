Catalog
155/1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 80 m² to 460 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 957 818 $from 11 870 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
    "Offline" tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2031
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors109
Water supplyYes
Building height450 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
80
957 818 – 1 006 992
11 870 – 12 457
2 bedrooms
101 – 149
1 293 963 – 1 899 958
12 717 – 12 737
3 bedrooms
158 – 211
2 091 161 – 2 793 319
13 189 – 13 235
4 bedrooms
241 – 460
3 276 124 – 6 748 507
13 556 – 14 655
Description

Vertical gardens in the clouds in the very heart of Dubai. SkyParks Tower is a 109-story skyscraper designed to become an oasis of tranquility for its residents. The project offers studios, 1–4 bedroom apartments, and exclusive modern-style duplexes. Key Features — The design is executed in a restrained beige palette with accent steel details. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light, while spacious balconies allow residents to unwind after a busy day, enjoying mesmerizing views of the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline. — The complex infrastructure includes infinity pools, jacuzzis, a sauna, children’s play areas, a climbing wall, trampolines, padel courts, a dog park, a cinema, jogging tracks, table football, a library, a lounge, and a business hall with a meeting room. — The clubhouse is divided into four visual sections, each forming a secluded cluster with a unique atmosphere. Greenery in the form of hanging gardens covers six floors, offering residents a sense of unity with nature and space for relaxation. Location Advantages The skyscraper rises along the main Sheikh Zayed Road, providing direct access to Dubai’s key districts. The drive to Business Bay, Dubai Design District, DIFC, Sky Views Observatory, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Water Canal, and Jumeirah Beach takes 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Alserkal Avenue, and Zabeel Palace can be reached in 13–15 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes about 20 minutes.

Location

155/1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station750 m
Airport18 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
