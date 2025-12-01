Catalog
Ruby by Binghatti

5, 7 Street, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 107 m² to 160 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 509 190 $from 3 599 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
107 – 160
509 190 – 578 625
3 599 – 4 721
Brochure

Description

Premium residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The exquisite architecture of the Ruby Clubhouse blends seamlessly into the cityscape and creates an atmosphere of understated luxury. The elegant interiors are characterised by minimalist design and functional layouts. Key features - The apartments are finished in pastel neutral tones with ruby colour accents. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, the house will be flooded with natural light. - Residents will have access to: gym, yoga space, jogging track, separate pools for children and adults, playground, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Hessa Street Highway. Circle Mall is 4 minutes away, Butterfly Garden is 11 minutes away, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village are 16 minutes away. Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
5, 7 Street, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School600 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

