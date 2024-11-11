Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogRenad Tower

Renad Tower

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi
Interiors
  1. Interiors
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 59 m² to 153 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 535 066 $from 6 384 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
54%
Upon Handover
6%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ4 2023
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
59 – 67
535 066 – 547 696
8 102 – 9 043
2 bedrooms
118
914 799
7 726
3 bedrooms
152 – 153
973 691 – 1 026 062
6 384 – 6 703

Description

Residential tower on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is the epitome of luxurious living, blending traditional Emirati elegance with a commitment to innovation. The tower takes its name from the enchanting desert flower, a source of inspiration reflected in the architectural design of the complex. The project features apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The layouts include balconies, providing residents with cozy spots for relaxation. Panoramic views of the canal and the surrounding area unfold from the windows. Residents can enjoy a well-developed internal infrastructure, including a pool, jogging track, barbecue area, children's playground, and a gym. Within a 10-minute drive, one can reach prominent medical centers like Cleveland Clinic and Reem Hospital, shopping destinations such as The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi Mall, and renowned restaurants like Catania Lounge, Arabisk, and Zuma. Additionally, reputable educational institutions like Nord Anglia International School and Repton School are easily accessible. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near Al Rami Street and Al Maryah Street, ensuring swift access to key points in the emirate. Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away. High-quality finish The selection includes furnished apartments with spacious rooms. Natural finishing materials, including wood and marble, create an atmosphere of warmth and comfort. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
School2 km
Shop140 m
Medical center1 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
More details

News

  1. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog