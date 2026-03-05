Catalog
Date: 05.03.2026
from 17.02.2026 13:21 to 18.03.2026 17:00

30% Discount on Orchid Towers at Tiger Downtown, Ajman

Exclusively during Ramadan — from February 17 to March 19, 2026 — developer Tiger Developers is offering unique terms: a 30% discount for 100% cash payment deals in the Orchid Towers project at Tiger Downtown, Ajman.


Take advantage of the offer and increase your income with Housebook.


  1. Tiger Real Estate

    Tiger Real Estate

    A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.

  1. Orchid Towers by Tiger
    Orchid Towers by Tiger
    Al Hamidia City, Mid Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2028
    DeveloperTiger Real Estate
    Total areafrom 35 m² to 1318 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 127 717 $from 2 278 $/m²
