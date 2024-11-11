Orchid Towers by Tiger

Catalog
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 38 m² to 1318 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 127 758 $from 2 375 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings6
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 47
127 758 – 154 050
3 045 – 3 347
1 bedroom
69 – 82
186 361 – 232 136
2 671 – 3 324
2 bedrooms
107 – 121
262 293 – 312 070
2 447 – 2 575
3 bedrooms
155
369 559
2 375
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The first phase of the large-scale Tiger Downtown project in Ajman. Orchid Towers are 6 modern glass towers that form the heart of a community in which the urban rhythm exists in unity with nature. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing touches in light colors, built-in appliances, open floor plans. Due to the high ceilings and panoramic windows, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Some lots are fully furnished. - Residents have 5-level parking in each building. The total number of parking spaces is 6,200. - The complex's rich infrastructure includes running and walking tracks, children's and sports grounds, a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, barbecue terrace, Jacuzzi, sauna, massage center, cinema, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the center of Sharjah, 13 minutes to reach Al Zorah Natural Reserve, and 15 minutes to reach Ajman Beach. Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a 25-minute drive away, while Downtown Dubai is a 40-minute drive away. Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Hamidia City, Mid Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
More details

