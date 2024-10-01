Raw Disctrict by Imtiaz

Description

The philosophy of urban living in the dynamically developing heart of new Dubai. RAW is a premium mixed-use residential complex with contemporary architecture and an urbanist design ethos. The project's concept is rooted in the principles of constant exchange of ideas and the new sincerity movement, forming an entirely unique community of like-minded individuals. Key Features — The facade reflects the spirit of an innovative working club and harmoniously complements the surrounding landscape. — Fully furnished loft-style apartments with integrated appliances, where the emphasis is placed on practicality and smart storage solutions. Spacious balconies and panoramic glazing flood the interiors with natural light, while high-quality acoustic design ensures privacy. — Extensive amenities include adult and children's swimming pools, a fitness center, an outdoor training park, cold plunge pools, a yoga deck, a cinema room, a library, a podcast studio, and a creative lab with 3D printing. — Residents will have access to professional property management, a closed community of creatives, co-working space, and zero-gravity sleep pods. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the prestigious Jebel Ali community near the Life Pharmacy metro station. Expo City Dubai, Aiko Hypermarket, Adirondack Studios Middle East, Grand Hypermarket Jebel Ali, Ibn Battuta Mall, The Gardens, and Specialty Hospital Dubai Investments Park are all 10–15 minutes away. Jebel Ali Beach, Marketx, City Centre Me'aisem, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, The Els Club Golf Course, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai are a 20–30 minute drive. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.