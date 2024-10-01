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HomeReal Estate CatalogRaw Disctrict by Imtiaz

Raw Disctrict by Imtiaz

1, The Galleriea 4 Street, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 130 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 176 690 $from 4 101 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. Promotional offers from leading developers

    Promotional offers from leading developers

    DLD waiver, increased commissions, and discounts up to 10%
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35
176 690
5 005
1 bedroom
56
242 166
4 273
2 bedrooms
97
405 380
4 140
3 bedrooms
130
533 338
4 101

Description

The philosophy of urban living in the dynamically developing heart of new Dubai. RAW is a premium mixed-use residential complex with contemporary architecture and an urbanist design ethos. The project's concept is rooted in the principles of constant exchange of ideas and the new sincerity movement, forming an entirely unique community of like-minded individuals. Key Features — The facade reflects the spirit of an innovative working club and harmoniously complements the surrounding landscape. — Fully furnished loft-style apartments with integrated appliances, where the emphasis is placed on practicality and smart storage solutions. Spacious balconies and panoramic glazing flood the interiors with natural light, while high-quality acoustic design ensures privacy. — Extensive amenities include adult and children's swimming pools, a fitness center, an outdoor training park, cold plunge pools, a yoga deck, a cinema room, a library, a podcast studio, and a creative lab with 3D printing. — Residents will have access to professional property management, a closed community of creatives, co-working space, and zero-gravity sleep pods. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the prestigious Jebel Ali community near the Life Pharmacy metro station. Expo City Dubai, Aiko Hypermarket, Adirondack Studios Middle East, Grand Hypermarket Jebel Ali, Ibn Battuta Mall, The Gardens, and Specialty Hospital Dubai Investments Park are all 10–15 minutes away. Jebel Ali Beach, Marketx, City Centre Me'aisem, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, The Els Club Golf Course, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai are a 20–30 minute drive. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
1, The Galleriea 4 Street, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
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Transport accessibility

Public transport140 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Metro station140 m
Airport25 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

Construction company that has been implementing functional residential projects since 2014 and aims to build environmentally friendly buildings and innovate in architecture and design.
More details

News

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