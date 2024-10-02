Catalog
Raffi by Azizi

1221, Al Furjan Quortaj 3, Al Furjan Villas Phase 2, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  Exteriors
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 33 m² to 177 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 214 295 $from 3 555 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
33 – 81
214 295 – 290 810
3 555 – 6 314
1 bedroom
56 – 89
293 805 – 362 423
4 043 – 5 217
2 bedrooms
107 – 149
551 123 – 618 652
4 134 – 5 112
3 bedrooms
138 – 177
684 547 – 722 668
4 082 – 4 933
Floor Plans

Description

Epitome of modern urban living in the heart of Al Furjan neighbourhood. The Raffi residential complex is characterised by a well-thought-out functional design, which emphasises laconic forms and the use of quality materials. The aesthetics of the complex harmonises with practicality, creating an atmosphere of comfort and tranquillity. Key features - The apartments are offered with finishing in a light colour scheme, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, multi-functional room for work and rest, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Asayel Street which connects to the major motorway Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. Ibn Batutta Mall is a 7-minute drive away and Dubai Marina Community is a 10-minute drive away. Expo City Exhibition Centre is 12 minutes away, while The Palm Jumeirah is 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
1221, Al Furjan Quortaj 3, Al Furjan Villas Phase 2, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Furjan

Dubai
Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a sedate lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport27 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

