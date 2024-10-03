Description

Palm Springs is a residential development by Nakheel in mainland Jebel Ali, Dubai, close to Sheikh Zayed Road and Palm Jebel Ali. The featured collection comprises three- and four-bedroom Aliso townhouses and four- and five-bedroom detached Rancho villas. Two- and three-storey homes are connected by walkable streets, parks and shared spaces. Light-coloured façades, large windows, balconies and terraces define the architecture. Key features – Home layouts include multiple living areas, staff accommodation and covered parking for two cars. – Large windows and sliding doors connect living spaces with private courtyards and gardens. – Canyon Park runs through the community, with walking routes, gardens, waterways and places to relax. – Thousand Palms Country Club will feature restaurants, fitness and wellness spaces, a pool with a sandy beach, children’s pools and play areas. – Silver Spur Racquet Club will offer sports courts, a gym, fitness studios and swimming pools. Location advantages Palm Jebel Ali is approximately a 14-minute drive away, Bluewaters Island is 20 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 23 minutes away. Palm Jumeirah is around a 25-minute drive away, while Burj Al Arab is approximately 30 minutes away.