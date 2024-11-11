Catalog
One by Binghatti

Skyscraper Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 77 m² to 148 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 624 914 $from 7 063 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors63
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
77 – 115
624 914 – 815 861
7 082 – 8 113
2 bedrooms
147 – 148
1 041 524 – 1 122 532
7 063 – 7 560
Brochure

Description

The elegant One by Binghatti project is located in the prestigious Business Bay quarter. It offers spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal. The complex impresses with its innovative design and advanced architectural solutions. Key Features – The project includes spacious studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, villas and penthouses. Lots are equipped with smart home and artificial intelligence functions. – The interiors impress with luxury and attention to detail. Finishing is made with first-class materials. – Bold geometric shapes in the facade design blend harmoniously into the urban landscape. – Modern fitness centers, spa-salons, swimming pool, yoga areas, recreation areas and barbecue will help to diversify your daily leisure activities. – Round-the-clock security and video surveillance will ensure the peace of mind of residents. Community Infrastructure Within walking distance, you will find all the essential social infrastructure for living: Grandex, Carrefour, and Superior stores; restaurants Mama'esh, So Tasty, Tibba Mandi, Kitchen Nation; pharmacies LIFE and Al Ain Pharmacy; and Emirates Hospital Clinic. JSS Private School and GEMS Wellington Primary School are a 10-minute drive away, while Jumeirah English Speaking School is 15 minutes away by car. Location Advantages The strategic location near major highways such as E11 SZR, Al Khail Road, Al-A’amal, and Marasi Drive allows for quick access to the city's main attractions. A trip to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Bay Avenue takes 6 minutes, while Jumeirah Beach is a 15-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.

Location

View on map
Skyscraper Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea4 km
School2 km
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

News

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
