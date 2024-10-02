Catalog
Milan Heights by Azizi

6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 29 m² to 278 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 172 362 $from 2 863 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors42
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
29 – 42
172 362 – 197 413
4 666 – 5 867
1 bedroom
54 – 118
280 735 – 340 095
2 863 – 5 192
2 bedrooms
86 – 192
468 346 – 587 610
3 057 – 5 404
3 bedrooms
127 – 278
605 854 – 1 013 751
3 635 – 4 754
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Architectural embodiment of Milanese elegance in the heart of Dubai. The residential complex Milan Heights offers a variety of layouts — from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Views of water canals and emerald parks, a well-developed community, and world-class amenities make this club residence an ideal choice for families with children, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — Modern finishes in Italian modernist style with high ceilings, panoramic windows, golden accents in decor, built-in storage systems, and premium sanitary ware. — Eco-friendly project with zero carbon footprint thanks to solar panels, energy-efficient design, vertical gardens, and green roofs on each building. — Exclusive infrastructure: infinity pools, lagoon, fitness center, cinema, children's playgrounds, jogging and cycling tracks, barbecue areas, multifunctional hall, sky alleys, saunas, jacuzzi, and steam rooms. Location Advantages The towers are part of the large-scale master project Azizi Milan, which will become one of the biggest new districts with its own monorail line and a central boulevard of fashion and arts, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 3 minutes to reach IMG Worlds of Adventure, 15 minutes to Global Village and Dubai Miracle Garden. The trip to Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al-Arab will take 27–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Airport27 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

