Milan Heights by Azizi

Architectural embodiment of Milanese elegance in the heart of Dubai. The residential complex Milan Heights offers a variety of layouts — from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Views of water canals and emerald parks, a well-developed community, and world-class amenities make this club residence an ideal choice for families with children, young professionals, and investors. Key Features — Modern finishes in Italian modernist style with high ceilings, panoramic windows, golden accents in decor, built-in storage systems, and premium sanitary ware. — Eco-friendly project with zero carbon footprint thanks to solar panels, energy-efficient design, vertical gardens, and green roofs on each building. — Exclusive infrastructure: infinity pools, lagoon, fitness center, cinema, children's playgrounds, jogging and cycling tracks, barbecue areas, multifunctional hall, sky alleys, saunas, jacuzzi, and steam rooms. Location Advantages The towers are part of the large-scale master project Azizi Milan, which will become one of the biggest new districts with its own monorail line and a central boulevard of fashion and arts, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 3 minutes to reach IMG Worlds of Adventure, 15 minutes to Global Village and Dubai Miracle Garden. The trip to Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al-Arab will take 27–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.