Lina by Azizi

19, S112 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 29 m² to 163 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 163 649 $from 3 432 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
29 – 47
163 649 – 190 334
4 005 – 5 488
1 bedroom
60 – 80
274 200 – 334 649
4 157 – 4 519
2 bedrooms
126 – 129
433 764 – 485 228
3 432 – 3 754
3 bedrooms
163
601 225 – 602 042
3 680 – 3 685
Floor Plans

Description

New standard of urban living in Downtown Jebel Ali. The strategic location of the Lina residential complex near JAFZA and the largest port in the region provides access to world-class trade and business centers. Key features - All apartments are finished with high-quality materials. - Residents have spacious parking spaces at their disposal. - Complex is under 24-hour security. - Infrastructure of the complex includes: separate gyms for men and women, a children's playroom, a swimming pool, a recreation area, a cinema, a multipurpose room for work and recreation, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a developed transport network near the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. It takes 3 minutes to get to Life Pharmacy Metro Station, 8 minutes to Ibn Battuta Mall, 12 minutes to Dubai Marina and JBR districts, 15 minutes to Expo City Exhibition Center and JLT district. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

19, S112 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
School2 km
Shop300 m
Metro station1 km
Airport26 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

News

