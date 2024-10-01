Description

Kore by Imtiaz is a modern residential complex located in Dubai Land Residence Complex. The project is designed for a contemporary urban lifestyle and includes 351 fully furnished residences: studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Key Features – The interiors are designed in a calm modern palette: light beige, cream and warm grey tones are combined with natural wood textures, brass details and marble surfaces. – The residences reflect Imtiaz’s signature aesthetic: bright spaces, a soft color palette, and a strong focus on comfort and details. – The project features spaces for fitness, wellness and leisure, including a gym, gaming areas, relaxation rooms and communal areas for residents. Location Advantages The complex is located between the key E66 and E611 highways. Dubai-Al Ain Road is approximately 3 minutes away, Academic City is around 5 minutes away, and Dubai Silicon Oasis is about 5-8 minutes away. Global Village can be reached in approximately 10 minutes, while Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are around 20-23 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is approximately 22-35 minutes away, depending on traffic.