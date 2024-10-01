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HomeReal Estate CatalogKore

Kore

Luna Residence, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 130 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 184 888 $from 3 231 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
184 888
4 902
1 bedroom
62
299 523
4 819
2 bedrooms
130
422 056
3 231

Description

Kore by Imtiaz is a modern residential complex located in Dubai Land Residence Complex. The project is designed for a contemporary urban lifestyle and includes 351 fully furnished residences: studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Key Features – The interiors are designed in a calm modern palette: light beige, cream and warm grey tones are combined with natural wood textures, brass details and marble surfaces. – The residences reflect Imtiaz’s signature aesthetic: bright spaces, a soft color palette, and a strong focus on comfort and details. – The project features spaces for fitness, wellness and leisure, including a gym, gaming areas, relaxation rooms and communal areas for residents. Location Advantages The complex is located between the key E66 and E611 highways. Dubai-Al Ain Road is approximately 3 minutes away, Academic City is around 5 minutes away, and Dubai Silicon Oasis is about 5-8 minutes away. Global Village can be reached in approximately 10 minutes, while Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are around 20-23 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is approximately 22-35 minutes away, depending on traffic.

Location

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Luna Residence, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand – one of Dubai’s largest districts, featuring theme parks, residential clusters, and entertainment infrastructure.
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Transport accessibility

Sea34 km
School550 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

Construction company that has been implementing functional residential projects since 2014 and aims to build environmentally friendly buildings and innovate in architecture and design.
More details

News

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