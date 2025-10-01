Catalog
Hartland II Villas

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
Exteriors
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 1604 m² to 1623 m²
Number of bedrooms
6
Starting price
from 16 511 895 $from 10 288 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
2%
On Signing SPA
8%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
6 bedrooms
1604 – 1623
16 511 895 – 17 655 700
10 288 – 10 878

Description

New exclusive project is available in the prestigious Sobha Hartland II. Enjoy the tranquility and atmosphere of a seaside resort surrounded by picturesque gardens and landscapes, while also benefiting from world-class amenities. The first phase of sales includes an exclusive collection of 5-bedroom villas with a private pool, garden, lift, and parking for 3 cars. The layouts include a maid's room and a spacious terrace that provides additional comfort for residents. All properties are delivered with high-quality finishes and furnishings. Residents of the complex can enjoy a wide range of facilities and services, such as lush greenery, a community club, jogging and cycling tracks, a yoga area, a fitness area, and a children's play zone. A particularly special feature is the crystal lagoon that offers water sports. Dubai's major attractions, such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Frame, and Palm Jumeirah, are all within a 15-30 minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located at the intersection of Ras Al Khor Rd and Al Ain-Dubai Rd, providing quick access to any part of the city. It takes no more than 15 minutes to reach Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-35 minutes away. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 8 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is executed in a hi-tech style. The houses feature flat roofs, panoramic windows, and balconies with glass railings. The facades are in light shades. Functional layouts The first floor comprises a foyer, a living room, a bathroom, a driver's and staff room, a guest bedroom with dressing room and bathroom, and 2 kitchens. The second floor has 4 bedrooms with dressing rooms, bathrooms, and balconies, as well as a family room. The third floor includes a terrace, a bedroom with a bathroom and a dressing room, and a balcony. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School4 km
Shop4 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Sport
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

