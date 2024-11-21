Catalog
Golf Greens at Damac Hills

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hessa Street, 15/1
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 114 m² to 445 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 640 980 $from 3 657 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors36
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
114 – 242
640 980 – 1 018 652
4 193 – 5 619
3 bedrooms
361 – 445
1 345 132 – 1 627 501
3 657 – 3 722

Description

A new cluster in the secluded area of Damac Hills, one of the premier green communities in Dubai. The community offers residents unmatched comfort: green spaces, lakes, golf courses, equestrian facilities, Malibu Bay water zone, sports courts, and entertainment for all ages. Two towers comprise 302 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and two-story townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. Some apartments and townhouses feature a study room and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Each unit comes with a balcony, allowing residents to enjoy the green views on a daily basis. Within the complex, there are supermarkets, restaurants, a fitness center, pools, and shaded play and leisure areas. Within a 10-minute radius, you'll find Jebel Ali School and Fairgreen International School, Aster Medical Center, and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, as well as First Avenue Mall and City Centre Me’aisem shopping centers. Transport accessibility DAMAC Hills is conveniently located 30 minutes away from downtown Dubai. The complex offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 35-40 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The complex is situated 10-15 minutes away from Dubai Autodrome, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Global Village. Within 25 minutes, you can reach JBR and Dubai Marina beaches, as well as the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel. The drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and Dubai Mall will take no more than 30 minutes by car. Surrounded by nature The homes are surrounded by lush landscaping and water features, offering the luxury of urban living. Residents can enjoy breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline and spend quality time with loved ones in the fresh air. Discover a serene lifestyle amid the bustling metropolis. Golf club is a feature of the complex The nearby Trump International Golf Club Dubai provides an opportunity to immerse yourself in an aristocratic atmosphere. Endless green landscapes are specially designed for an enjoyable game. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hessa Street, 15/1

Area Damac Hills

Dubai
Damac Hills is an actively developing modern neighborhood of the city. Both residential infrastructure and ground public transportation system are developed here. The community is perfect for families with children, young couples, expats and anyone who prefers a suburban lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport150 m
School850 m
Shop300 m
Medical center10 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
