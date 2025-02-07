Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogFortune Bay Residences by Topero

Fortune Bay Residences by Topero

85, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 8
1 / 8
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Topero Properties
Total area
from 93 m² to 272 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 838 914 $from 7 870 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
93 – 134
838 914 – 1 176 702
8 718 – 8 991
2 bedrooms
134 – 208
1 113 853 – 1 681 216
8 070 – 8 278
3 bedrooms
267 – 272
2 104 374 – 2 146 147
7 870 – 7 872
Brochure

Description

Exquisite residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The unique architectural style of Fortune Bay Residence combines the authenticity of Arabian culture with modern design. The sharp lines and curves of the surrounding mountain ranges flow seamlessly into the interior, reflecting in the details and creating a sense of unity with nature. Key features - Fully furnished apartments finished with natural materials, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - To minimise environmental impact, the building is equipped with solar panels. - Charging stations for electric cars are at the disposal of residents and guests of the complex. - The property features a gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, private beach, walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard highway. Wynn Casino is 6 minutes away, Camel Farm is 17 minutes away and Arabian Horse Stable is 24 minutes away. RAK National Museum is 25 minutes away, Ras Al Khaimah Mountains is 36 minutes away and Suwaidi Pearl Farm is 43 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 40 minutes away.

Location

View on map
85, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport38 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Waterside

Developer

Topero Properties

Topero Properties

A world-renowned company creating unique residential and commercial spaces. Focus on innovation, sustainability and attention to detail. Environmental care is a priority.
More details

News

  1. How real estate agents in Dubai should use social media to promote their services in 2025
    How real estate agents in Dubai should use social media to promote their services in 202506.05.2025
  2. 3 reasons to invest in Al Marjan resort real estate right now
    3 reasons to invest in Al Marjan resort real estate right now07.02.2025
Item 1 of 2
Catalog