Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAlba Dorchester Collection by Omniyat

Alba Dorchester Collection by Omniyat

Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 8
1 / 8
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Omniyat Properties
Total area
from 171 m² to 551 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 4 628 998 $from 25 803 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
25%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    25%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
171
4 628 998
27 029
3 bedrooms
435 – 551
11 758 730 – 14 242 141
25 803 – 27 029

Description

A tropical rainforest island on the beachfront. Ela Dorchester Collection is located in the crowning jewel of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai's iconic neighbourhood. It offers panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, whose beaches can be reached in a couple of minutes via the apartment complex's walking trails. Key Features — The architecture of the complex by internationally recognised deconstructivist master Zaha Hadid is striking in its free geometry. Unique landscape design by Vladimir Djurovich. — Private beach strip: more than 250 metres only for the residents of the clubhouse. — Each residence is equipped with a private pool, balconies and seamless living spaces. — Spa and wellness services within the tower: private treatment rooms, cryo-room, beauty studio, steam rooms and saunas, indoor gardens for meditation. — Round-the-clock services from Dorchester Collection: concierge, doorman, porter, cleaning, laundry, catering, event management, florist, assistance with travel and restaurant reservations. Community Infrastructure Palm Jumeirah is one of the most elite neighbourhoods in Dubai. The infrastructure of the artificial island is aimed at maximum comfort of residents and guests: more than 80 restaurants, shopping centre and Atlantis Oceanarium, Aquaventure Waterpark, Palm Jumeirah Walk and Eco Park, Riva Beach Club and Surf Club. Within a radius of 15 minutes from the complex built all the necessary social infrastructure: schools and gardens iCademy Middle East, Redwood Montessori Nursery, hospitals Al Das Medical Clinic, Dubai London Clinic and others. Location advantages The Palm Jumeirah Rd and Sheikh Zayed Rd exits allow you to reach key areas of Dubai in 15-20 minutes. Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Emirates Hills and Dubai Marina are all within a 20-25 minute drive. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Park are about 30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is about 40 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
Shop3 km
Airport49 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Washhouse
  • Waterside

Developer

Omniyat Properties

Omniyat Properties

Elite developer has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of premium residential, hotel and commercial facilities with unique design and architecture.
More details

News

  1. 5 major misconceptions about buying property on Palm Jumeirah
    5 major misconceptions about buying property on Palm Jumeirah30.11.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog