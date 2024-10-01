District Mall Retail by Imtiaz

Description

District Mall is built around people, brands, and ideas united by shared values. Here, retail becomes part of the community: familiar places turn into favorite daily routes, and dining spaces become spots for meeting, socializing, and exchanging ideas. Key features - In the center of the first floor is a long, open communal table where you can work, socialize, or simply take a break with a cup of coffee. - Areas for relaxation and recharging are provided between the stores. - The infrastructure includes lounge areas for coffee breaks, a coworking bar, mobile illuminated cube-shaped seating units, dining areas, pavilions for outdoor meetings, a garden with a stepped terrace, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s a 5-minute walk to the bus stop and a 10-minute walk to the Life Pharmacy metro station. The drive to Expo City takes 11 minutes, to the Dubai Marina area — 15 minutes, and to Jebel Ali Beach — 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.