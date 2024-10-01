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HomeReal Estate CatalogDistrict Mall Retail by Imtiaz

District Mall Retail by Imtiaz

4/6, Jabal Ali Free Zone Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 40 m² to 55 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 482 748 $from 11 199 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeCommercial
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesRetail
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
40 – 55
482 748 – 619 056
11 199 – 11 809
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

District Mall is built around people, brands, and ideas united by shared values. Here, retail becomes part of the community: familiar places turn into favorite daily routes, and dining spaces become spots for meeting, socializing, and exchanging ideas. Key features - In the center of the first floor is a long, open communal table where you can work, socialize, or simply take a break with a cup of coffee. - Areas for relaxation and recharging are provided between the stores. - The infrastructure includes lounge areas for coffee breaks, a coworking bar, mobile illuminated cube-shaped seating units, dining areas, pavilions for outdoor meetings, a garden with a stepped terrace, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s a 5-minute walk to the bus stop and a 10-minute walk to the Life Pharmacy metro station. The drive to Expo City takes 11 minutes, to the Dubai Marina area — 15 minutes, and to Jebel Ali Beach — 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
4/6, Jabal Ali Free Zone Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali – Dubai industrial and logistics hub, home to the region’s largest commercial port and a free economic zone.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
Shop350 m
Metro station550 m
Airport25 km

Amenities

Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Bakery
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

Construction company that has been implementing functional residential projects since 2014 and aims to build environmentally friendly buildings and innovate in architecture and design.
More details

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