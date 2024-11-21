Catalog
DAMAC Casa

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Al Safouh Second, Concord Tower
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 98 m² to 362 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 816 065 $

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Sales launchQ4 2023
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
98 – 103
816 065 – 856 909
8 277 – 8 311
2 bedrooms
141 – 172
1 078 557 – 1 498 706
7 612 – 8 673
3 bedrooms
186 – 362
1 396 596 – 3 867 392
7 476 – 10 660
4 bedrooms
361
3 699 659
10 248

Description

New high-rise complex in the coastal area of Al Sufouh is a chamber corner that allows you to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Discover the perfect combination of dynamic living and serene relaxation, and enjoy breathtaking views of the famous Palm Jumeirah area and the sea. Key features - The complex features an exclusive collection of apartments with 1-5 bedrooms in luxury and super-luxury formats. Townhouses with 1-3 bedrooms are located on the podium level. Private pools and landscaped gardens are located on the terraces. - There is a SPA salon, lounge areas, an island pool in the middle of an artificial beach, a garden with palm trees, barbecue areas, a playground, a Jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam room, an aquarium, and recreation areas. Location advantages The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road highway, which runs through the entire city. Supercare Pharmacy, Cilantro, Certo and L'AVO restaurants, School of Business Administration and Regent International School, Dubai Internet City Lake Park, Prime Medical Center — Barsha Heights are located within 10 minutes by car. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes from home.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Al Safouh Second, Concord Tower

Area Al Sufouh

Dubai
Al Sufouh is an actively developing coastal district of Dubai. It has developed both residential infrastructure and public transportation system. The community is suitable for young families, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center4 km
Metro station1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

