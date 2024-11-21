DAMAC Casa

Description

New high-rise complex in the coastal area of Al Sufouh is a chamber corner that allows you to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Discover the perfect combination of dynamic living and serene relaxation, and enjoy breathtaking views of the famous Palm Jumeirah area and the sea. Key features - The complex features an exclusive collection of apartments with 1-5 bedrooms in luxury and super-luxury formats. Townhouses with 1-3 bedrooms are located on the podium level. Private pools and landscaped gardens are located on the terraces. - There is a SPA salon, lounge areas, an island pool in the middle of an artificial beach, a garden with palm trees, barbecue areas, a playground, a Jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam room, an aquarium, and recreation areas. Location advantages The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road highway, which runs through the entire city. Supercare Pharmacy, Cilantro, Certo and L'AVO restaurants, School of Business Administration and Regent International School, Dubai Internet City Lake Park, Prime Medical Center — Barsha Heights are located within 10 minutes by car. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes from home.