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HomeReal Estate CatalogCove Grand by Imtiaz

Cove Grand by Imtiaz

3/16, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 38 m² to 46 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 220 558 $from 4 843 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 46
220 558 – 224 969
4 843 – 5 805
Brochure

Description

An oasis of harmony amid the rhythm of the big city. Cove Grand is located in the prestigious Dubailand community with direct access to a picturesque park. The residence is an ideal choice for those who value a balanced lifestyle where comfort and nature coexist in perfect harmony. Key features — Fully furnished apartments with panoramic windows and spacious balconies are finished in agate-grey and sandy tones with myrtle accents. Countertops are made of white marble, and natural dark wood finishes add refined charm to the interiors. — The premium infrastructure of the complex includes an infinity pool, a modern clubhouse, a gym, a running track, children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, rooftop gazebos, a mini-golf area, a bar, and an open-air cinema. — Built-in appliances from leading global brands Siemens, Alexa, Vitra, and Grohe ensure a high level of comfort for residents, while specially equipped electric vehicle charging stations reflect an eco-friendly approach in every detail. Location advantages The complex is situated in the rapidly developing Dubailand district, with convenient access to the city’s main highways. IMG World theme park and the Academic City educational cluster are just 5 minutes away. The route to the Global Village international trade complex and Dubai Outlet Mall takes 12 minutes. Iconic landmarks such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are a 20-minute drive away. The nearest airport — Dubai International Airport — is just 25 minutes from the complex.

Location

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3/16, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
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Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
Airport27 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

Construction company that has been implementing functional residential projects since 2014 and aims to build environmentally friendly buildings and innovate in architecture and design.
More details

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