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HomeReal Estate CatalogCove Edition 2 by Imtiaz

Cove Edition 2 by Imtiaz

Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
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Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 117 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 220 447 $from 4 341 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
220 447
5 830
1 bedroom
68 – 69
366 106 – 366 109
5 297 – 5 311
2 bedrooms
109 – 117
512 185
4 341 – 4 696
Brochure

Description

Exquisite residential tower in Dubailand. The Cove Edition 2 apartment complex blends natural motifs with urban comfort, offering residents a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. Every detail of the meticulously designed interiors brings a touch of luxury to your everyday life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are presented with designer finishes with gold accents and integrated appliances. - Additional visitor parking spaces and an electric vehicle charging station are provided for the convenience of residents and guests. - On-site amenities include a fitness room, infinity pool, barbecue area, cinema, rooftop lounge, and game room. Community infrastructure Dubailand is an actively developing neighbourhood of Dubai. The community is a kind of ‘city in the city’. There is all the necessary infrastructure for living: shopping and entertainment centres, cafes and restaurants, kindergartens, schools, medical clinics. Location advantages Thanks to the exit on Al Ain - Dubai Road, you can reach Dubai Outlet Mall and Silicon Oasis in 5 minutes, Global Village and IMG World in 10 minutes. Popular locations such as Dubai Downtown, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are all within 20 minutes' drive. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

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Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
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Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Open balcony

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

Construction company that has been implementing functional residential projects since 2014 and aims to build environmentally friendly buildings and innovate in architecture and design.
More details

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