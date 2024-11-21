Catalog
Chelsea Residences by Damac

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 83 m² to 190 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 795 915 $from 7 507 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors36, 33
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
83 – 95
795 915 – 951 395
9 583 – 9 981
2 bedrooms
146 – 154
1 372 634 – 1 489 448
9 381 – 9 664
3 bedrooms
189 – 190
1 428 999 – 1 498 434
7 507 – 7 887
Description

Luxury residential towers in Dubai Maritime City. This is the world's first residential complex created in partnership with the legendary football club Chelsea FC. Chelsea Residences combines the spirit of sporting glory with the unrivaled elegance of resort life on the Gulf. Here, every square meter is imbued with a winning spirit and life takes on a new meaning. Key features - Interiors are designed using natural materials, soft lines and a calm color palette. Panoramic windows provide a wide 270° view, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: infinity pool, children's pool, spa, jogging track, rooftop football field overlooking the ocean, football simulator, professional athlete training room, aerial and water yoga, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, healthy dining restaurant with guest chefs, movie theater and more. Location advantages The project is located close to the major highway Al Khaleej Road, which provides quick access to all key locations in the city. Chelsea Lion private beach is just 2 minutes away from the complex. Dubai Heritage Village Museum Quarter is 10 minutes away, City Walk Shopping Center is 15 minutes away and Business Bay is 20 minutes away. It will take 25 minutes to reach the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 30 minutes to Palm Jumeirah. Dubai International Airport is within 25 minutes' drive.

Location

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop1 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
Item 1 of 2
