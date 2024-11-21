Catalog
Canal Heights 1&2

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Asayel Street, 95
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 88 m² to 380 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 770 047 $from 4 950 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Sales launchQ1 2023
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
88 – 100
770 047 – 900 204
8 734 – 8 997
2 bedrooms
120 – 380
935 058 – 1 881 279
4 950 – 7 760
3 bedrooms
287 – 308
3 487 542 – 3 718 447
12 059 – 12 121

Description

New project with exclusive design from the De Grisogono jewelry house is located on the Dubai Water Canal shore. Discover a dynamic lifestyle and always be at the center of cultural, business, and entertainment events in Dubai. The complex has 376 branded studios and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, functional spaces, and 3.4-meter ceilings. The apartments are equipped with spacious balconies, which can be furnished as an additional relaxation area. The windows offer stunning views of the surroundings, the picturesque canal, and the famous Business Bay district. On-site amenities include a landscaped pool, green relaxation area, gym, children's playground, and tennis court. The parking is located on the ground floor. Choithrams Bay Square, West Zone Fresh Supermarket, and Spinnneys, Blossom Downtown Nursery Dubai, UFC GYM Business Bay and THE KANA CAFE are all within a 5-10 minute drive. South Ridge Park and Dubai Water Canal Walk are also within the same distance, where you can spend time with your whole family. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located at the intersection of Marasi Dr and Al Asayel St, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. Bay Square 2 and Bay Square 1 bus stops are located in close proximity. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 37 minutes away. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are located 10 minutes away from the complex. The famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 25 minutes. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Asayel Street, 95

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
Shop650 m
Medical center2 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

