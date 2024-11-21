Catalog
Canal Crown

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 160
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 120 m² to 408 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 953 029 $from 6 589 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors38
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
120 – 408
953 029 – 2 690 809
6 589 – 7 891

Description

The high-rise complex by the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO located in the prestigious Business Bay area. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai skyline. The complex features a collection of studios, apartments, and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. The interior design is inspired by the precious gemstone peridot. All units come with high-quality finishes, necessary appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The fully equipped kitchen and an automated smart home system allow residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with landscaped relaxation areas, a space-themed spa, a gym, a pool with virtual reality elements, a rooftop observation deck, and relaxation capsules. Within walking distance, you can find West Zone Fresh Supermarket, Katsuya Dubai, Anbar Restaurant & Cafe, Piccola Milano Business Bay, LIFE Pharmacy, Marasi Boardwalk, and JPS Yachts & Boats Rental Dubai, Creative Kids Early Learning Centre. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, the Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera are located just 10 minutes away from the complex. You can reach Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in 18 minutes. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a beautiful oasis-styled paradise, is just an 11-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 160

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport140 m
Sea7 km
School3 km
Shop160 m
Medical center6 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

