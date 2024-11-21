Canal Crown

Description

The high-rise complex by the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO located in the prestigious Business Bay area. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai skyline. The complex features a collection of studios, apartments, and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. The interior design is inspired by the precious gemstone peridot. All units come with high-quality finishes, necessary appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The fully equipped kitchen and an automated smart home system allow residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with landscaped relaxation areas, a space-themed spa, a gym, a pool with virtual reality elements, a rooftop observation deck, and relaxation capsules. Within walking distance, you can find West Zone Fresh Supermarket, Katsuya Dubai, Anbar Restaurant & Cafe, Piccola Milano Business Bay, LIFE Pharmacy, Marasi Boardwalk, and JPS Yachts & Boats Rental Dubai, Creative Kids Early Learning Centre. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, the Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera are located just 10 minutes away from the complex. You can reach Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in 18 minutes. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a beautiful oasis-styled paradise, is just an 11-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.