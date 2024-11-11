Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogBinghatti Titania

Binghatti Titania

19/5, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 33 m² to 111 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 185 160 $from 3 793 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
33 – 35
185 160 – 191 150
5 353 – 5 454
1 bedroom
71
315 316
4 394
2 bedrooms
111
422 055 – 424 778
3 793 – 3 811
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

New architectural landmark in Majan, created with the utmost precision and attention to proportions. The Titania residential complex was Binghatti's first project in this strategic growth hub of Dubai. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality natural materials in muted pastel tones, built-in appliances, a Smart Home system, panoramic windows, and open layouts. - The complex has a gym, a children's playground, a yoga space, separate pools for adults and children, floating gazebos, lounge areas, walking paths, etc. - The facade of the building is designed in Binghatti's signature style — dark metal mesh and expressive glass surfaces create an instantly recognizable silhouette. Location advantages One of the main highways of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, runs near the project. It will take 15 minutes to get to the Global village Fair, and 20 minutes to the Dubai Miracle Garden Flower Park and the JVC district. It will take 25 minutes to get to the Dubai Hills Mall, and 30 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa location. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

View on map
19/5, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center600 m
Airport24 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

News

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog