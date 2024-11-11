Binghatti Titania

Description

New architectural landmark in Majan, created with the utmost precision and attention to proportions. The Titania residential complex was Binghatti's first project in this strategic growth hub of Dubai. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality natural materials in muted pastel tones, built-in appliances, a Smart Home system, panoramic windows, and open layouts. - The complex has a gym, a children's playground, a yoga space, separate pools for adults and children, floating gazebos, lounge areas, walking paths, etc. - The facade of the building is designed in Binghatti's signature style — dark metal mesh and expressive glass surfaces create an instantly recognizable silhouette. Location advantages One of the main highways of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, runs near the project. It will take 15 minutes to get to the Global village Fair, and 20 minutes to the Dubai Miracle Garden Flower Park and the JVC district. It will take 25 minutes to get to the Dubai Hills Mall, and 30 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa location. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.