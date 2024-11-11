Catalog
Skyrise by Binghatti

Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 77 m² to 94 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 589 040 $from 7 645 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors52
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
77 – 94
589 040 – 739 482
7 645 – 7 789
Brochure

Description

Luxury residential towers in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay neighbourhood. The sleek silhouette of Binghatti Skyrise blends seamlessly into the cityscape, and the carefully crafted impeccable interiors are designed to ease the mind and rest the soul. It's not just a place to live, it's a retreat from your daily routine. Key features - Apartments with quality designer finishes in natural colours. Panoramic windows, high ceilings and balconies in all lots. - On-site amenities include a gym, jogging tracks, tennis court, basketball court, golf course, beach for residents, infinity pool, landscaped gardens. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khalil Road, which connects to the main traffic highways of the city. Due to the favourable location, it will take 5 minutes to reach such popular locations as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera, 2 minutes to Business Bay Marina Yacht Club and Dubai Canal, and 10 minutes to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center400 m
Airport19 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

