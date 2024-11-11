Catalog
Binghatti Sky Terraces

Control Tower, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 28 m² to 253 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 211 028 $from 2 723 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height6.75 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors50
Water supplyYes
Building height207.7 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
28 – 47
211 028 – 244 792
5 185 – 7 294
1 bedroom
48 – 152
326 753 – 415 248
2 723 – 6 701
2 bedrooms
98 – 118
514 635 – 592 239
4 983 – 5 250
3 bedrooms
234 – 253
796 460 – 806 535
3 186 – 3 401
Floor Plans

Description

High-end design reshaping the skyline of the megacity. Binghatti Sky Terraces is a residential skyscraper in a futuristic style. The project integrates advanced technologies, well-planned layouts, and comprehensive infrastructure to provide comfortable living in one of Dubai’s most dynamic communities. Key Features — The spacious units are equipped with built-in kitchen appliances, a Smart Home system, and enhanced sound insulation with double glazing. A ceiling height of 3.75 m and panoramic windows create a sense of openness and fill the apartments with natural light. — The facilities include an infinity pool, a fully equipped gym, landscaped gardens, jogging and cycling tracks, a grand lobby for guests, children’s play areas, boutiques, and cafés on the ground floor. — Residents benefit from parking spaces, premium concierge services, and a 24/7 security system to ensure maximum living comfort. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Motor City community with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing quick connections to key districts of the city. Dubai Autodrome, First Avenue Mall, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Butterfly Garden, Dubai Hills Mall, and Mall of the Emirates are reachable within 5–15 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 25 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport also takes 25 minutes.

Location

Area Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea30 km
School1 km
Shop900 m
Medical center650 m

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

