Hills by Binghatti

Description

Futuristic forms bathed in the glow of city lights. Futuristic forms in the dazzling glow of big city lights. The exclusive Binghatti Hills residential development at Dubai Science Park is a symbol of luxury and aesthetics, where serenity and functionality are intertwined. Its proximity to the urban centre is perfectly complemented by the coziness of country living and a comfortable community. Key Features — The clubhouse is equipped with premium world-class amenities: amphitheatre, artificial swimming lake, zen gardens, parkland, gymnasiums, padel court, soccer courts, spa. — Thanks to a clever layout, the terraces of Binghatti Hills offer panoramic views of Al Barsha South, a neighbourhood full of green landscapes and urban architectural masterpieces. Several floors showcase lots with private pools and Jacuzzis. — Soft lines of emerald hills, natural motifs and natural colours permeate the design of common spaces and apartments. Interior finishes are in cream, linen and honey tones with light woods. Community Infrastructure Dubai Science Park is a rapidly growing community with a supportive environment for technical and life sciences professionals, business development and innovation. The area is home to Safa Community School, Brighton College and Gems Founders School, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and My City Centre Al Barsha shopping mall. Binghatti Hills Tower is surrounded by attractions and parks such as Dubai Butterfly Garden, Dubai Miracle Garden and Al Barsha lake. Location advantages Exits on Um Suqeim Road and E311 MBZ Road make transport links as convenient as possible. Dubai Sports City and Trump International Golf Club are 8 minutes away, Al Barsha Mall is 15 minutes away and the popular Palm Jumeirah beaches are 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.