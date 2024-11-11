Catalog
Hills by Binghatti

2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 125 m² to 156 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 661 674 $from 4 604 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings2
Number of floors46
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
125 – 156
661 674 – 718 257
4 604 – 5 292
Description

Futuristic forms bathed in the glow of city lights. Futuristic forms in the dazzling glow of big city lights. The exclusive Binghatti Hills residential development at Dubai Science Park is a symbol of luxury and aesthetics, where serenity and functionality are intertwined. Its proximity to the urban centre is perfectly complemented by the coziness of country living and a comfortable community. Key Features — The clubhouse is equipped with premium world-class amenities: amphitheatre, artificial swimming lake, zen gardens, parkland, gymnasiums, padel court, soccer courts, spa. — Thanks to a clever layout, the terraces of Binghatti Hills offer panoramic views of Al Barsha South, a neighbourhood full of green landscapes and urban architectural masterpieces. Several floors showcase lots with private pools and Jacuzzis. — Soft lines of emerald hills, natural motifs and natural colours permeate the design of common spaces and apartments. Interior finishes are in cream, linen and honey tones with light woods. Community Infrastructure Dubai Science Park is a rapidly growing community with a supportive environment for technical and life sciences professionals, business development and innovation. The area is home to Safa Community School, Brighton College and Gems Founders School, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and My City Centre Al Barsha shopping mall. Binghatti Hills Tower is surrounded by attractions and parks such as Dubai Butterfly Garden, Dubai Miracle Garden and Al Barsha lake. Location advantages Exits on Um Suqeim Road and E311 MBZ Road make transport links as convenient as possible. Dubai Sports City and Trump International Golf Club are 8 minutes away, Al Barsha Mall is 15 minutes away and the popular Palm Jumeirah beaches are 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.

Location

2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

