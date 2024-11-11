Binghatti Hillviews

Description

Elegant residential tower in Dubai Science Park. The architecture of Binghatti Hill Views is an organic blend of natural materials and gleaming chrome. Intelligent technology discreetly integrated into the interiors creates living spaces where ambition is realised and the future unfolds. Key features - Apartments with designer finishes in light beige colours, integrated appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. - For the convenience and safety of residents, all lots are equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for yoga, children's playground, table tennis, billiard room, separate swimming pools for adults and children, jacuzzi etc. Location advantages Due to its location near Umm Suqeim Street, it is a 3-minute drive to Dubai Hills Mall, 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates and 12 minutes to Dubai Hills Golf Club. IMG World of adventure is 15 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.