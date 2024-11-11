Catalog
Binghatti Hillviews

2B, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 38 m² to 44 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 224 370 $from 5 677 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 44
224 370 – 253 233
5 677 – 5 889
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant residential tower in Dubai Science Park. The architecture of Binghatti Hill Views is an organic blend of natural materials and gleaming chrome. Intelligent technology discreetly integrated into the interiors creates living spaces where ambition is realised and the future unfolds. Key features - Apartments with designer finishes in light beige colours, integrated appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. - For the convenience and safety of residents, all lots are equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for yoga, children's playground, table tennis, billiard room, separate swimming pools for adults and children, jacuzzi etc. Location advantages Due to its location near Umm Suqeim Street, it is a 3-minute drive to Dubai Hills Mall, 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates and 12 minutes to Dubai Hills Golf Club. IMG World of adventure is 15 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Area Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

