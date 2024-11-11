Binghatti Etherea

Description

Understated elegance in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. Etherea is a residential tower ideally suited for families with children and expats. The project combines a thoughtfully designed environment and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious metropolitan area. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a neutral palette using natural materials: travertine, marble, oak, and white wood. Accents are created with bronze details and mirrors. — The club residence features swimming pools, jacuzzis, an outdoor shower, a children’s playground, cycling and pedestrian paths, an aerobics studio, a gym, and relaxation areas. — Residents have access to services by Binghatti Bespoke, including property management, apartment setup for short-term rental, furniture packages, and annual maintenance. Location Advantages The complex is located in the renowned Jumeirah Village Circle community with direct access to Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. More than 30 landscaped parks are situated nearby. Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Butterfly Garden, The Els Club, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club are within 10–15 minutes. Dubai Autodrome, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Festival City, Expo City Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Ain Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 20–30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.