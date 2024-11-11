Catalog
Binghatti Etherea

1/2, 6 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 31 m² to 94 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 208 305 $from 5 001 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height4.7 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors29
Water supplyYes
Building height112.3 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31 – 39
208 305 – 215 112
5 486 – 6 679
1 bedroom
53 – 71
326 753 – 359 700
5 001 – 6 116
2 bedrooms
70 – 94
462 900 – 490 129
5 196 – 6 595
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Understated elegance in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. Etherea is a residential tower ideally suited for families with children and expats. The project combines a thoughtfully designed environment and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious metropolitan area. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a neutral palette using natural materials: travertine, marble, oak, and white wood. Accents are created with bronze details and mirrors. — The club residence features swimming pools, jacuzzis, an outdoor shower, a children’s playground, cycling and pedestrian paths, an aerobics studio, a gym, and relaxation areas. — Residents have access to services by Binghatti Bespoke, including property management, apartment setup for short-term rental, furniture packages, and annual maintenance. Location Advantages The complex is located in the renowned Jumeirah Village Circle community with direct access to Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. More than 30 landscaped parks are situated nearby. Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Butterfly Garden, The Els Club, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club are within 10–15 minutes. Dubai Autodrome, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Festival City, Expo City Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Ain Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 20–30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
1/2, 6 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School1 km
Shop240 m
Medical center250 m
Airport34 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

