Binghatti Aquarise

Oxford Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 47 m² to 124 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 380 122 $from 7 261 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
47
380 122
7 987
1 bedroom
73 – 97
532 334 – 710 687
7 261 – 7 301
2 bedrooms
97 – 124
791 014 – 1 056 500
8 127 – 8 502
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxury apartment complex in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay. Aquarise's wave-like silhouette and glass façade reflect the changing palette of the Dubai sky, transforming the building into a dynamic installation of light and form. Here, architecture becomes art, and every element is thoughtfully designed in the pursuit of harmonious living. Key features - Apartments are finished with natural premium materials in a soft color palette. - Spacious terraces unite indoor and outdoor space, allowing you to enjoy panoramic views of the city. - Residents have access to: swimming pool with recreation area, fully equipped fitness center, lounge area, guest lobby, artificial beach, jogging track, playground for children, rooftop garden, padel tennis and basketball courts, etc. - Sustainable materials and energy efficient solutions reflect the developer's commitment to responsible construction. Location advantages The prime location in the center of the city and close to the major Al Khail highway makes it easy to reach any part of the city. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations and the Dubai Opera are only a 5-minute drive away. Museum of the Future is 12 minutes' drive away, Jumeirah Beach is 15 minutes' drive away and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is 16 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.

Location

View on map
Oxford Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
School2 km
Shop100 m
Medical center1 km
Airport17 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

