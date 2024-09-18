Belmont by Nshama

Description

Harmony of light and natural tranquility in the heart of Town Square Dubai. Belmont is a residential complex with thoughtfully designed layouts and direct access to the community’s developed infrastructure, where a calm family atmosphere blends with the dynamics of city life. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a warm earthy palette with soft neutral tones. Natural textures and clean lines create a premium setting. Spacious windows fill the rooms with natural light. The collection of apartments is equipped with branded built-in appliances. — Residents will have access to a swimming pool, gym, children’s playgrounds, a barbecue area, and a pet washing station. — The community offers everything required for active leisure and daily needs: running and cycling tracks, tennis and squash courts, a football field, skate park, malls, restaurants and cafes, supermarkets, clinics, pharmacies, and a dog park. Location Advantages The project is located in the well-developed Town Square district. Nshama Lagoon, Dubai International Academy, and Lex's Garden are 5 minutes away. Mudon Community Centre, Al Qudra, GEMS Metropole School, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and Hamdan Sports Complex can be reached within 10–15 minutes. District 2020, Dubai Hills Mall, Burj Al Arab, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, and Trump International Golf Club Dubai are 20–30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive.