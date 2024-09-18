Catalog
Belmont by Nshama

98, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 60 m² to 88 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 326 959 $from 5 066 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
60
326 959
5 373
2 bedrooms
88
449 477
5 066

Description

Harmony of light and natural tranquility in the heart of Town Square Dubai. Belmont is a residential complex with thoughtfully designed layouts and direct access to the community’s developed infrastructure, where a calm family atmosphere blends with the dynamics of city life. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a warm earthy palette with soft neutral tones. Natural textures and clean lines create a premium setting. Spacious windows fill the rooms with natural light. The collection of apartments is equipped with branded built-in appliances. — Residents will have access to a swimming pool, gym, children’s playgrounds, a barbecue area, and a pet washing station. — The community offers everything required for active leisure and daily needs: running and cycling tracks, tennis and squash courts, a football field, skate park, malls, restaurants and cafes, supermarkets, clinics, pharmacies, and a dog park. Location Advantages The project is located in the well-developed Town Square district. Nshama Lagoon, Dubai International Academy, and Lex's Garden are 5 minutes away. Mudon Community Centre, Al Qudra, GEMS Metropole School, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and Hamdan Sports Complex can be reached within 10–15 minutes. District 2020, Dubai Hills Mall, Burj Al Arab, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, and Trump International Golf Club Dubai are 20–30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive.

Location

98, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport39 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
