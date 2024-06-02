Catalog
Beach Oasis by Azizi

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Al Hebiah 1, Gardinia Road, 101
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 58 m² to 104 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 273 111 $from 4 350 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2024
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
58 – 76
273 111 – 333 832
4 368 – 4 687
2 bedrooms
90 – 104
427 502 – 453 097
4 350 – 4 704

Description

New residential complex of two buildings in the heart of Dubai Studio City. Live 20 minutes from the city center, surrounded by landscaped parks and gardens, and get the best experience of Dubai's atmosphere. The Art Nouveau project includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, panoramic windows and a spacious balcony. Each residence embodies the trends of modern design and allows you to enjoy a picturesque view of the Dubai skyline. The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a swimming pool with an artificial beach, gardens, a well-kept courtyard, restaurants and gyms. The main attractions of Dubai, including Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Bluewaters Island and Equestrian Club are located 5-15 minutes from the house. Dubai Mall is located just 20 minutes by car from Dubai Studio City. Transport accessibility It’s less than a 10-minute drive to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), which connect Beach Oasis with the entire part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes from the house. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Al Hebiah 1, Gardinia Road, 101

Area Dubai Studio City

Dubai
Dubai Studio City is an actively developing neighborhood aimed at providing services in the film and music industry. It has a developing infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, businessmen, investors and young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
School1 km
Shop2 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

