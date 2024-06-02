Beach Oasis by Azizi

Description

New residential complex of two buildings in the heart of Dubai Studio City. Live 20 minutes from the city center, surrounded by landscaped parks and gardens, and get the best experience of Dubai's atmosphere. The Art Nouveau project includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, panoramic windows and a spacious balcony. Each residence embodies the trends of modern design and allows you to enjoy a picturesque view of the Dubai skyline. The residents of the complex have access to international amenities: a swimming pool with an artificial beach, gardens, a well-kept courtyard, restaurants and gyms. The main attractions of Dubai, including Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Bluewaters Island and Equestrian Club are located 5-15 minutes from the house. Dubai Mall is located just 20 minutes by car from Dubai Studio City. Transport accessibility It’s less than a 10-minute drive to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), which connect Beach Oasis with the entire part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes from the house. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».