Mina by Azizi

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Nakhlat Jumeira
Interiors
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 59 m² to 249 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 617 073 $from 6 435 $/m²

Payment Plan *

Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2021
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
59
617 073
10 369
1 bedroom
112 – 170
947 910 – 1 118 965
6 565 – 8 446
2 bedrooms
147 – 249
1 042 995 – 1 607 624
6 435 – 7 052
3 bedrooms
229
1 816 664
7 922

Description

​​The coastal complex of 178 residences overlooking the Persian Gulf on the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah. Live surrounded by nature and the sea, in one of the most sought-after addresses in the world. The new project features modern 1-2 bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom penthouses. The 10-story building's design and construction have been carefully crafted to maximize natural light in the apartments. At Azizi Mina, you can feel at home while still being part of a multicultural community. On-site amenities include a pool, gym, playground, and underground parking. Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are just a short distance away. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing you to quickly reach any point in the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Al Arab can be reached in 20 minutes, and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are just a little further. Dubai Marina is a 15-minute drive away, and Business Bay can be reached in 30 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex's shape resembles that of a cruise ship, with a sleek architectural form, horizontal rows of balconies, and a bright white color. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Nakhlat Jumeira

Area Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea250 m
Shop5 km
Medical center15 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

Catalog