Description

A low-rise family community in Sharjah. Azizi Florence comprises six distinct clusters — Lucardo, Bellarno, and Soffiano, designed in a contemporary style, and Versilia, Pienza, and Siena, inspired by Mediterranean aesthetics. All areas are connected by a central pedestrian path. Key features - Villas and townhouses feature high-end finishes and spacious interiors that flow seamlessly into landscaped surrounding areas, creating a sense of unity between the home and the garden. - There is dedicated parking for community guests. - Charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. - The extensive amenities of Azizi Bardini’s central park include: a tennis court, basketball court, volleyball court, sports field, and children’s playground; bike paths, running trails, and walking paths; a yoga area; a skate park; a dog-walking lawn; picnic and barbecue areas; an open-air movie theater, an amphitheater for events, dancing fountains, and more. - A Community Mall has been created for residents, featuring stores, services, and brands across various categories — from local businesses to international brands. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Sharjah University is a 10-minute drive away, Emirates Road is 15 minutes away, and the Burj Khalifa is 40 minutes away. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes just 10 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 20 minutes.