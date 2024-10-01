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HomeReal Estate CatalogAzizi Florence

Azizi Florence

Um Faneean, Al Ruqa Al Hamra, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 207 m² to 459 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 6
Starting price
from 569 094 $from 2 749 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
207
569 094
2 749
4 bedrooms
247
694 350
2 806
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A low-rise family community in Sharjah. Azizi Florence comprises six distinct clusters — Lucardo, Bellarno, and Soffiano, designed in a contemporary style, and Versilia, Pienza, and Siena, inspired by Mediterranean aesthetics. All areas are connected by a central pedestrian path. Key features - Villas and townhouses feature high-end finishes and spacious interiors that flow seamlessly into landscaped surrounding areas, creating a sense of unity between the home and the garden. - There is dedicated parking for community guests. - Charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. - The extensive amenities of Azizi Bardini’s central park include: a tennis court, basketball court, volleyball court, sports field, and children’s playground; bike paths, running trails, and walking paths; a yoga area; a skate park; a dog-walking lawn; picnic and barbecue areas; an open-air movie theater, an amphitheater for events, dancing fountains, and more. - A Community Mall has been created for residents, featuring stores, services, and brands across various categories — from local businesses to international brands. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Sharjah University is a 10-minute drive away, Emirates Road is 15 minutes away, and the Burj Khalifa is 40 minutes away. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes just 10 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
Um Faneean, Al Ruqa Al Hamra, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center5 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

Developer that has been delivering residential and commercial projects in prestigious areas of Dubai since 2007, with a focus on quality and diversity.
More details

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