Azizi Amir

Embodiment of elegance in the heart of the metropolis. Azizi Ameer residential tower is located in the rapidly developing area of Al Furjan with convenient access to the metro. The residence offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for those who value a balance between urban activity and tranquility. Key Features — The collection of units features refined finishes with marble-effect tiles, built-in premium kitchen appliances, laminated wardrobes, and engineered stone countertops. — Interiors are designed in a light palette with milky-beige, caramel, and light gray shades. Matte gold decor elements add sophistication. Contrasting accents are created through textures and soft geometric forms. — The infrastructure includes a gym, swimming pools for adults and children, a play area, a cinema, a sauna, and landscaped grounds with pedestrian walkways. — The building’s technical equipment includes LED lighting, an integrated control system, energy-efficient equipment, and fire protection systems compliant with DCD standards. Location Advantages The project is located in the vibrant Al Furjan community with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Discovery Gardens metro station is a 1-minute walk away. Travel time to Ibn Battuta Mall and Jafza is 7 minutes, to Dubai Marina, JBR, The Palm Jumeirah, and Expo City Dubai — 13–15 minutes. The road to DIFC and Business Bay will take 25 minutes. A trip to Al Maktoum International Airport will last 30 minutes.