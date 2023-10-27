Aysha Residences

Description

Modern project on Maryam Island, surrounded by lush greenery. Discover stunning views of the picturesque Al Khan lagoon and the Maryam waterfront. The flagship residence harmoniously fits into the overall architectural concept of the area, showcasing a bold and contemporary style. The complex features 137 studios and 3-bedroom apartments. All units offer ergonomic spaces and panoramic windows. The complex offers a wide range of amenities and a high-quality lifestyle. On the premises, you'll find children's and adult pools, a fitness center, and a playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Blossom Al Maryam Island School and Victoria International School, the ELC VISS Early Learning Center, Mazaya Medical Center, Safartas Restaurant & Deli, Taj Al Sham restaurant, and Al Khan Open Beach. High-quality finish Quality finishes include ceramic granite floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom. Wood and laminate with wood-like finish for doors, cabinets, and wardrobe in the master bedroom. Modern kitchens with built-in cabinets featuring laminated finishes and porcelain-topped countertops. Iconic architecture of Sharjah Thanks to a refined color palette of beige and brown tones, the architectural project exudes simplicity. Interior spaces blend natural finishes with cutting-edge design elements. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.