Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAysha Residences

Aysha Residences

United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 10/2
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Eagle Hills
Total area
from 198 m² to 198 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 562 529 $from 2 828 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. Secondary sale on installment plan at a super price

    Secondary sale on installment plan at a super price

    Residential complex 100 meters from the Persian Gulf! Studios, 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments, flexible payment plans, handover in Q3 2026, prices starting at $169,000.
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
198
562 529
2 828

Description

Modern project on Maryam Island, surrounded by lush greenery. Discover stunning views of the picturesque Al Khan lagoon and the Maryam waterfront. The flagship residence harmoniously fits into the overall architectural concept of the area, showcasing a bold and contemporary style. The complex features 137 studios and 3-bedroom apartments. All units offer ergonomic spaces and panoramic windows. The complex offers a wide range of amenities and a high-quality lifestyle. On the premises, you'll find children's and adult pools, a fitness center, and a playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Blossom Al Maryam Island School and Victoria International School, the ELC VISS Early Learning Center, Mazaya Medical Center, Safartas Restaurant & Deli, Taj Al Sham restaurant, and Al Khan Open Beach. High-quality finish Quality finishes include ceramic granite floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom. Wood and laminate with wood-like finish for doors, cabinets, and wardrobe in the master bedroom. Modern kitchens with built-in cabinets featuring laminated finishes and porcelain-topped countertops. Iconic architecture of Sharjah Thanks to a refined color palette of beige and brown tones, the architectural project exudes simplicity. Interior spaces blend natural finishes with cutting-edge design elements. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 10/2

Transport accessibility

School100 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills

An iconic international company with 30 years of experience in the real estate market. Some of its most notable achievements include: - Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with 205 floors. - Downtown Dubai with more than 1 800 retail stores, 35 000 homes and a population of 90 000. - Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai is the most visited destination with over 100 million visitors a year worldwide.
More details

News

  1. Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors
    Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors14.11.2024
  2. Sharjah real estate has seen an increase in transactions.
    Sharjah real estate has seen an increase in transactions.27.10.2023
Item 1 of 2
Catalog