Auresta by Tiger

Olive Residence, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 30 m² to 191 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 194 155 $from 5 057 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors62
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30 – 34
194 155 – 224 371
6 366 – 6 504
1 bedroom
62 – 63
320 244 – 362 833
5 138 – 5 718
2 bedrooms
105
534 963 – 541 217
5 057 – 5 115
Brochure

Description

A shimmering skyscraper in the heart of the metropolis. Auresta Tower is a residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle, where contemporary minimalism blends seamlessly with natural textures. This project is ideal for those who value comfortable living in one of Dubai’s most sought-after districts. Key Features — Fully furnished residences with premium finishes. Calacatta marble, natural wenge wood, glossy glass panels, bronze fixtures, and textured decorative walls create an atmosphere of refined luxury. — Wellness and leisure infrastructure includes swimming pools, a fitness center, jogging and cycling tracks, yoga and meditation zones, a sauna with steam rooms, barbecue areas, and a children’s playground. — Smart living features: individual climate control in every apartment, enhanced sound insulation, and 24/7 video surveillance. Location Advantages The tower is situated in the central part of Jumeirah Village Circle, with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall is just a 2-minute walk away, and a metro station is planned within walking distance. Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Autodrome are 10 minutes away, Dubai Marina — 13 minutes, Emirates Golf Club — 14 minutes. Travel time to Burj Al Arab is 15 minutes, to Downtown Dubai — 16 minutes, and to Palm Jumeirah — 18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is reachable in just 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
School1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center400 m
Airport38 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
More details

News

  1. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
